/Abhishek Sharma sets all-time record for most T20I sixes in a year

India opener Abhishek Sharma has set a new record for hitting the most T20I sixes in a calendar year by a player from a full member nation. He achieved the feat during the fourth T20I against the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday, taking his tally to 69 sixes in 2026 and surpassing former India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s record of 68 sixes set in 2022.

It took Abhishek 15 balls to hit his first six of the match, which came in the ninth over.

Sanju Samson was in excellent form at the other end and faced most of the deliveries early on. The West Indies bowlers also managed to keep Abhishek quiet after the powerplay, restricting his scoring rate to below 100.

However, he eventually broke free against Shamar Springer, stepping down the track and sending the ball over the boundary.

It has been a mixed but impressive year for Abhishek. He started 2026 with an 84 off 35 balls against New Zealand in Nagpur, hitting eight sixes and followed it up with an unbeaten 68 off just 20 balls in Guwahati, which included five maximums.

However, a difficult phase followed, with several low scores, including four ducks in his first eight innings.

Abhishek returned to form with scores of 55 against Zimbabwe and 52 against New Zealand, hitting four and three sixes, respectively. His performances during the England tour were less consistent.

Also Read - Manchester City financial breach appeal hearing expected by January 2027

He then produced some explosive knocks against Afghanistan in September. Abhishek smashed seven sixes during his 82 off 32 balls knock before hitting four more in a 19-ball 39. He later scored a stunning 108 off just 34 deliveries, clearing the boundary 11 times.

The opener continued his impressive run by hitting seven sixes against Pakistan and Sri Lanka combined, followed by five against the West Indies in Indore. He added another six to his tally with an unbeaten 23 in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Abhishek’s latest achievement highlights his remarkable power-hitting ability and makes 2026 a record-breaking year for the Indian opener.

Most sixes in a calendar year in T20Is (full member nations)