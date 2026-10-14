/IND vs WI 4th T20I: Shai Hope hundred and Keemo Paul's five-for level series for West Indies

Shai Hope smashed his second hundred of this T20I series and fourth overall on this tour so far, while all-rounder Keemo Paul picked up a brilliant five-for to help West Indies beat India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad. Hope hit an unbeaten 102 batting first before Paul’s smart bowling both at the start and death proved vital for the visitors, as they came back from behind to level the five-match series 2-2. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fifth and final T20I on Saturday (Oct 17).



“It feels great,” Paul said after the match. “Obviously, we got the win, so I'm very, very happy. We have a simple plan; try and nail the yorkers, and if that doesn't work, we go into the wicket. The wicket assisted us a bit tonight. The slower balls were gripping a bit, so just trying not to be too predictable.”



“I think we are a pretty confident bunch. I think all the guys, we back our skills, and we feel we could beat any team on our day. So, it's just about staying calm and believing in ourselves, and I think we're doing that really well,” he continued.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth T20I. West Indies got off to a flyer, with the openers adding 52 for the first wicket inside five overs. Another 58-run stand in the next four overs between Hope and Shimron Hetmyer helped the visitors gain momentum, before Rovman Powell joined hands with the skipper to keep West Indies’ nose in front.



After losing Powell inside the 16th over, Hope and Sherfane Rutherford let loose and whacked fours and sixes for fun. The two propelled West Indies to a match-winning total (247/3), with Hope completing another memorable hundred.

Samson's blitz in vain as Paul seals win

The target was never going to be easy, but Sanju Samson ensured India would give its best shot. The opener went berserk, hitting a fifty and departing soon after for 53 off 23 balls, hitting four sixes and six fours. Abhishek looked sluggish at the start and, following two quick wickets of Ishan Kishan (6) and captain Shreyas Iyer (16), lost his rhythm to depart for a 24-ball 29. Naman Dhir’s wicket on a first-ball duck reduced India to 130 for five in the 12th over.



Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy kept India afloat in the run chase, and just when the two looked like they were putting in the fifth gear, Varma departed on a well-made 43 off 25 balls.

