/IND vs NZ 2026: Fitness issues for Prasidh, Harshit delay squad selection; Bhuvi trains at CoE

Fitness concerns around several players, including Rishabh Pant and seamers Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana, have forced the BCCI men’s selection committee to delay ODI and Test squad announcements for the New Zealand tour.



Krishna was reportedly given a 21-day timeline since joining BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) after getting ruled out of the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati on September 30.



Harshit Rana has been at the CoE since July this year, and is expected to undergo a return-to-play match simulation on October 25, three days before the ODI and Test squads depart for New Zealand on October 28. The five-match ODI series will get underway on November 4, followed by two Tests.

The BCCI on Monday announced that Pant will miss the first two ‘A’ matches, starting October 24, after suffering a side strain during the recently concluded Irani Cup in Jammu. A Times of India (TOI) report claims that the CoE has adopted a cautious approach in clearing players after rehab. The publication also reported that Indian captain Shubman Gill pulled out Krishna from the attack after bowling five overs, as he complained of discomfort in his left hamstring.



“With both Pant and Krishna, the injuries don’t look severe at the outset. But the CoE doesn’t want to take any chances. That’s why both of them were given three-week timelines when they reported to CoE,” a BCCI source said in a chat with TOI. “The selectors and team management are keen to have Rana in both formats, and he is seen as a perfect fit as the seam-bowling all-rounder batting at No. 8.”

Bhuvneshwar trains at CoE

Picked up for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting October 22, veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also at the CoE, training for his comeback to the national side in nearly four years.



With no Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for New Zealand T20Is, Bhuvneshwar, 36, will lead the pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh. India’s fast-bowling department also includes Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.

India Squad for New Zealand T20Is –