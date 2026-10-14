/PM Modi’s Asiad gold felicitation forces BCCI to postpone IPL stakeholders' meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams for their Asian Games gold medal feats on Thursday (Oct 15) in New Delhi. The event has forced the Indian Cricket Board to postpone its scheduled high-level meeting with IPL franchise owners, CEOs, broadcasters, and host state associations to a later date. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia informed all stakeholders of this in an official letter.



“The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India is scheduled to felicitate the Indian men’s and women’s teams for their outstanding performances at the recently concluded 20th Asian Games on October 15, 2026, in New Delhi. Accordingly, BCCI officials will be required to attend the felicitation ceremony,” Saikia wrote in the letter.



Saikia also said he received various requests from stakeholders to postpone the meeting for maximum participation.

“Additionally, requests have been received from various stakeholders seeking a postponement of the meeting. In view of the above, and with a view to facilitating maximum participation in person, it has been decided to postpone the meeting. The revised date and venue will be communicated in due course,” Saikia added.



Saikia invited all stakeholders last week for this meeting to address issues and learnings from the past 19 seasons, and plan further for the upcoming 20th edition, which starts in March 2027.



“As the League approaches its landmark 20th season in 2027, the BCCI proposes to convene a joint meeting of all key stakeholders, namely the State Associations that hosted IPL matches, the Franchise Owners and their Chief Executive Officers, and the Broadcasters. The meeting is intended to review the issues and learnings from past seasons, address any concerns, and deliberate on the planning and coordination for the 2027 season,”

Saikia wrote in his initial invitation.

IPL 2027 Celebration and Impact Player Rule Review

The BCCI is also reported to be planning a celebration for all 20 IPL seasons, with the presentation on the proposed event discussed during the recently concluded annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai last week.

