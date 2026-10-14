/Virat Kohli breaks the internet with LinkedIn debut: ‘Time to build something’

Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli broke the internet with his LinkedIn debut, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Robin Uthappa on the professional networking platform. His move is significant, considering his reach and social media following are among the top five athletes worldwide. Kohli has over 273 million Instagram followers, the third-highest behind Cristiano Ronaldo (680 million) and Lionel Messi (517 million), making him the most-followed Indian on Instagram.



Founded in 2003, LinkedIn is a professional networking giant that claims over a billion members from 200 countries.

Kohli’s LinkedIn Bio and First Post

A cricketing hero worldwide, with over 15,000 ODI runs and close to 10,000 in Tests, Virat Kohli is a demigod in India and among his billion fans worldwide. Having won it all for the Men in Blue, including a 50-over World Cup, a T20 World Cup and two ICC Champions Trophy titles, Kohli needs no introduction.

He, however, hasn’t just scaled heights on the field, but off it too, investing in business and building his own brands.



Perhaps the most marketable player in cricket currently, Kohli’s LinkedIn bio reads: Professional Athlete at Indian Cricket Team | Co-Founder at one8world | Investor at Agilitas.

Kohli’s first LinkedIn Post

“I’ve always wanted to see an India where every sport is followed, celebrated, and played. Today, that vision feels closer than ever. A new generation is proving that India can produce world-class athletes and build brands for the global stage.



“The vision of building an end-to-end sports platform from India, spanning manufacturing, consumer brands, and sports distribution. A belief that India can help shape the future of global sport, not just participate in it.



“That’s why I’ve joined Agilitas as an Investor and as a Co-founder and Co-creator of one8world.



“one8 is built on a belief I’ve carried throughout my career: progress comes from pushing boundaries, raising standards, and daring to do things differently.



“That’s how we introduced the brand to the world, and watching one8world come to life in front of thousands of people, in my home city, was one of the most meaningful moments of my life.



“The vision is clear. It’s time to build something that will outlive all of us. That’s the journey we’re on,” he wrote.

