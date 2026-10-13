/ICC Player of the Month: India sweep September awards as Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma win big

Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma grabbed headlines for winning their respective ICC Player of the Month awards for September for remarkable performances. While India ODI and Test captain Gill won the award for the record fifth time, beating Abhishek Sharma, Shafali earned her second. While Gill broke several batting records with his second double hundred (223*) against the West Indies in Guwahati ODI, Shafali scored her maiden T20I century against Bangladesh in the triumphant women’s Asian Games campaign. The double has marked the third time that two Indians have won these awards in the same month.

Gill’s latest recognition has placed him alongside women’s cricket great Hayley Matthews from the West Indies, who has also won the ICC Player of the Month award five times in her career.

2nd Double Ton Seals 5th Award for Gill

Gill was in outstanding touch against the West Indies in the concluded ODI series, which India won 2-1. Before he entered the record books for his match-winning double-hundred in the second ODI, Gill smashed a brilliant 110 in the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram. Gill’s two triple-digit scores in back-to-back matches helped India win both games by eight wickets. He departed for a single digit in the final match.

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“It feels fantastic to win my fifth ICC Player of the Month award, and I am grateful to the panel for this honour. It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost,” Gill said.

Gill also shared his thoughts on ODI’s evolving demands and India’s roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“The pace of ODI cricket has gone up significantly, and you must think on your feet, assess the conditions quickly and adapt to the demands of the pitch and the target. With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in southern Africa next year, we are determined to keep raising our standards and build a strong and balanced team capable of rising to the challenges ahead,” he added.

Shafali’s Dream Month

Before securing the Asian Games gold in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, Shafali Verma helped the Indian women’s team win the Asia Cup in Dubai. Winning two tournaments in the space of 10 days marked a monumental moment for her and the Indian women’s team.

“It is an incredible honour to win the ICC Player of the Month award again. It was immensely satisfying to play my part in our victories at the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, and winning this award makes those triumphs even more special,” Shafali said.