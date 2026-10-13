/IPL 2027: Yuvraj Singh joins Delhi Capitals as assistant and batting coach

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined Delhi Capitals (DC) as the assistant and batting coach ahead of IPL 2027, the franchise officially confirmed on Tuesday (Oct 13). Having played for DC in IPL 2015, when the franchise bought him for INR 15 crore - making him the highest-paid IPL player at that time - Yuvraj is back with the franchise, this time in a different capacity.

Widely known for privately coaching Punjab batters Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh, Yuvraj’s latest appointment is his first formal assignment. At the Capitals, he reunites with his former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who also joined DC as head coach ahead of the next season.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Yuvi to the Delhi Capitals family," Parth Jindal, the franchise's chairman, said. "Yuvi is one of Indian cricket's greatest match-winners and someone who has played a pivotal role in mentoring many of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket today. His experience, winning mindset, and ability to connect with players will be invaluable to our squad."

Expressing excitement about joining in his new role, Yuvraj said, “I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me. I'm also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad.”

DC in safe hands after Yuvraj’s appointment

While Yuvraj-trained Abhishek broke into the Indian team and wreaked havoc since his T20I debut two years ago, Prabhsimran Singh has emerged as a dangerous batter for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Abhishek is second in the ICC T20I batting rankings and is known for amassing quick runs for fun in international cricket. Following a submissive start to his IPL and domestic career, Abhishek emerged as the best Indian opener since the 2024 T20 World Cup. His exploits saw him break several T20I batting records and helped India defend their T20 crown earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Prabhsimran Singh was instrumental in guiding PBKS to its second IPL final in 2025, which they lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The right-hander has scored over 1,000 IPL runs in the past two editions, including 10 fifties and a career strike rate of over 156.