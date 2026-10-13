/England name full-strength squad for Australia ODIs, rest Archer among key quicks for T20Is

England named a full-strength squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, with Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Jacob Bethell making comebacks to the 50-over side. With less than a year to go for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa, England prioritised the longer format by resting key quicks, including Archer, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Sonny Baker, for the five T20Is that follow. Meanwhile, Archer and Bethell are added to the group that will leave for Pakistan for the ODI tri-series, starting October 18.

"The returns of Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer for the ODI series means that we will be at close to full strength as we ramp up preparations for a World Cup in a year's time," Marcus North, England's national selector, said. “The four quick bowlers will then leave after the three-game ODI series as we look to manage them ahead of the Test tour of South Africa.”

England Squad for Australia ODIs –

Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue

England Squad for Australia T20Is –

Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt and Luke Wood

While Rehan Ahmed remains a notable absentee from the two squads following an underwhelming domestic season, injury forced seamer Saqib Mahmood out of contention.

Besides, fellow quick Brydon Carse has again been overlooked for the ODIs and T20Is as the Cricket Regulator’s investigation into his conduct on a night out in Derby continues. Robert Key, England’s managing director, said on Monday that Carse needed to ‘get his house in order’, adding that ‘Once all of this is dealt with, we'll decide if he can play international cricket again.’