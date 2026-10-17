/US midterms 2026: Dan Sullivan’s ‘gotcha’ attempt backfires against Mary Peltola in fiery Alaska Senate debate

Alaska Republican Senator Dan Sullivan's attempt to challenge former Democratic Representative Mary Peltola during their final debate ahead of November's midterm elections appeared to backfire on Thursday, after he suggested that his opponent had received the questions in advance. The two candidates are competing in a closely watched US Senate race that could help determine which party controls the chamber. Their debate focused on President Donald Trump's policies, the impact on Alaska's economy and their plans to address the state's concerns if elected.

The tense exchange unfolded after Peltola discussed rising gasoline prices in Alaska, linking the increase to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Sullivan, a close Trump ally seeking a third term with the president's endorsement, then questioned whether the candidates had been given the debate questions beforehand. “Can I ask the moderator a question?” Sullivan said shortly after Peltola said Alaskans are suffering higher gas prices due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz. “We weren’t supposed to get these questions beforehand, were we?”

Lori Townsend, chief editor at Alaska Public Media and the debate moderator, immediately rejected the suggestion. “Neither one of you got questions beforehand,” said Lori Townsend, the chief editor at Alaska Public Media, who moderated the debate. “Absolutely not.” Sullivan continued to question Peltola's responses, saying, “Okay, I’m just watching my opponent read from questions that seem to be answered,” Sullivan said. Peltola responded calmly: “I’m prepared,” Peltola responded.

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Sullivan's debate move draws attention

Sullivan appeared to be suggesting that Peltola had violated debate rules by obtaining the questions ahead of time. However, the moderator's response left the accusation without support during the exchange. Peltola's brief reply also shifted attention towards her preparedness rather than the allegation itself. The moment became a notable episode in a debate already marked by disagreements over the economy, energy prices and the consequences of Trump's policies for Alaska.

A similar political misstep in Congress

The exchange also recalled a recent incident involving Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri during former special counsel Jack Smith's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. During that hearing, Schmitt accused Smith of perjury concerning an NBA basketball game in Atlanta that Smith had not attended. Smith was instead at the University of Maryland in College Park that evening, watching Maryland play the University of Iowa.

Millions spent on the Alaska Senate race

The contest between Sullivan and Peltola has attracted substantial financial investment, with the candidates spending more than $56 million on advertising, according to the supplied report. Their advertisements have dominated Alaska's limited broadcast airwaves for months, making the race one of the state's most prominent political contests. The general election is also expected to set new campaign-spending records.