/Oregon school shooting: 16-year-old shooter identified, used shotgun bought by mother; Trump praises bystander who shot gunman as 'great hero'

A deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, left three children and one teacher dead on Thursday. The 16-year-old suspect, identified as John Griffin Jr. III, was shot and killed by a bystander who confronted him inside the school, according to law enforcement sources cited by CBS News. Investigators said the suspect used a shotgun purchased by his mother, according to the sources. Authorities have not yet established a motive or confirmed whether the teenager had any connection to the school.

Law enforcement officials told CBS News that investigators are examining the suspect's computer, phone, social media accounts, search history and other online activity. They are also investigating whether he had an interest in violence, including previous mass shootings. Officials stressed that the investigation remains in its early stages.

Three children and one teacher killed

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said during a news conference on Thursday night that the children killed in the shooting were 5, 8 and 11 years old. The youngest victim, 5-year-old Rhoam Summer, was identified through fundraising campaigns and a social media post shared by his father. Two other people, a 7-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher, were hospitalized with critical injuries. According to Krantz, the gunman entered the school by shooting at locked doors. A bystander pursued the suspect, confronted him and shot him dead, the police chief said. Police officers responded within minutes of receiving 911 calls from the school. Upon arriving, they found the deceased gunman and other victims inside the building.

Bystander identified as Kaylub Giamanco

The family of the bystander identified him as Kaylub Giamanco, a Bend resident whose two daughters attend Silver Rail Elementary School. Giamanco's actions drew attention after he followed the gunman into the school and confronted him, ultimately ending the attack. In a statement released by his family, they said, "He is not seeking recognition, but instead wishes to express his gratitude to the first responders, school personnel, and community for the outpouring of love and support," the family said. Giamanco's mother also confirmed that he is the father of two children who attend the school, according to the Associated Press.

Trump calls bystander a ‘great hero’

President Donald Trump praised the bystander who confronted and killed the gunman, describing him as a hero during remarks to reporters at the White House. "Well, I’ll tell you what. There was a great hero, and it could have been, as bad as it was, we had a great hero that went in and did the business. He took care of business," Trump told reporters at the White House. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, aged 5, 8 and 11, and a teacher. Another child and a teacher were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said the bystander saw the 16-year-old enter the school, followed him inside and engaged him in gunfire before killing him. Trump said the bystander's intervention may have prevented further casualties. "And thank God we had him, otherwise it would have been much worse. It’s a terrible thing, but thank goodness for a man that had a gun and knew how to use it," Trump said.

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