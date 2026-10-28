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Ramayana LA premiere: Sai Pallavi says 'Ravana is not all bad', Internet has a mixed reaction

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 21:07 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 21:07 IST
Ramayana LA premiere: Sai Pallavi says 'Ravana is not all bad', Internet has a mixed reaction

Sai Pallavi at the premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in the Ramayana, has sparked discussion on social media for her comment on Ravana. The actress spoke to the press at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Tuesday.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend had a grand premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday ahead of its November 5 release. The film’s lead cast- Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash along with producer Namit Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari were present for the event. Several videos and images from the grand event have been doing the rounds of internet. A video of Sai Pallavi making a remark on Ravana has caught the attention of social media users.

What did Sai Pallavi say about Ravana?

While speaking to the press on the red carpet, leading lady Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in the film, spoke about how the film could introduce audiences to Indian culture and its epics. However, it was her comments about Ravana that caught the attention of social media users.

She said, "At the same time, as a scripture, I think, if you are a believer, and you would see, try to introspect, and see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time. Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time."

Internet reacts

The actress’s comment prompted varied reactions on the internet, with some users questioning her choice of words while others defending the context of her statement.

One user wrote, "This type of statement should be avoided because it will only fuel negativity and controversy."

Another commented, "A woman praising her abductor."

One user offered a different interpretation, writing, "Not all bad" means a person with some bad qualities and good qualities. It isn't controversial in my opinion."

One user expressed concern of the backlash the actress might face and commented, "Nah man, she's already catching enough hate. No need to add to it with statements like that."

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Others felt that her statement was being taken out of context. Defending the actor, one user wrote, "People want controversy over everything. She clearly compares ravana to our inner demon which everyone has and that we should conquer them."

About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is set to release in theatres on November 5. The film’s second part will hit theatres on Diwali 2027.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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