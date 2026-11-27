Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has long been in the headlines, whether for his alleged obsession with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez or his involvement in the Rs 200-crore extortion case. This time, however, the focus has shifted towards Netflix’s upcoming documentary about his life, titled Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, announced on November 26. In a fresh development, he has reportedly sent Netflix a legal notice over the project.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends legal notice to Netflix

On Thursday, Netflix took to Instagram to announce an upcoming true-crime documentary, Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar and scheduled to premiere on December 18.

According to several reports, Sukesh’s lawyer claimed in a legal notice issued on November 26 that the documentary makers had never contacted him. The lawyer also said Sukesh had neither participated in the project nor granted permission to use his name, image, voice, likeness, or personal story.

The notice reportedly gives streaming platforms, directors, and producers 72 hours to respond. It also seeks written assurance that the documentary and its promotional material, including trailers and clips, will be withheld until the prosecution evidence in the related trials is complete.

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Sukesh’s team has also demanded a screening of the documentary before its release, along with details of everyone interviewed or cast in it. The request is intended to clarify whether any prosecution witnesses, investigating officers, or prison officials have been included in the film.

The notice also calls for the withdrawal of promotional material already posted, saying it described Sukesh as a “conman” and portrayed him as guilty of offences. His legal team has argued that the cases remain pending and that he has pleaded not guilty.

It further warns that non-compliance could prompt them to approach the Delhi High Court for legal relief, including a stay on or postponement of the documentary’s release.

About Love, Scam aur Dhokha

Love, Scam aur Dhokha is an upcoming documentary directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar and executive produced by Chandni Ahlawat Daba. It tells the story of a man accused of orchestrating an elaborate web of deception.

Also Read: Police questions Nora Fatehi in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

It explores how Sukesh allegedly operated an extensive extortion and fraud network, including from inside Tihar Jail, and examines the loopholes in the system that allowed his operation to continue.