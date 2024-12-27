Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar continues to romance Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez from the confinements of Tihar Jail. Sukesh has now reportedly sent Jacqueline a Christmas gift and a love letter. The conman has gifted a 107-year-old vineyard in southern France. The letter has since gone viral on social media.



Sukesh's new letter to Jacqueline



The letter, written in hand by Sukesh, is dated December 25. A copy of it is being shared by fan clubs and Bollywood gossip forums. Addressing Jacqueline as 'baby girl', Sukesh wishes her a Merry Christmas and expresses regret that they are spending their 'favourite' festival apart. "Being away from you does not stop me from playing your Santa Claus. I have a very special present for you this year, my love," he then adds.

The conman then adds he has has purchased a French vineyard for the actor. "Today, I am gifting you not a bottle of wine but an entire vineyard in the country of love 'France', which you never even dreamed of," he writes. He also adds that can't wait to explore the vineyard with Jacqueline.



The conman is lodged in Tihar Jail in India's capital city Delhi, in an extortion and embezzlement case.



"I am desperate to take a walk in this garden holding your hand. The world may think that I am crazy, but I am really crazy in love with you. Wait till I come out, then the whole world will see us together," he wrote.



Like with all of Sukesh's previous letters, Jacqueline has not responded or acknowledged it.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh's connect



Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with a multi-crore fraud case in 2015. He has been lodged in jail ever since.

During the investigation of his crimes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's name came up. The con man claims he is dating the actress however Jacqueline has claimed that Sukesh had duped her into believing he he was a legitimate businessman and that he is now threatening her by using intimidating tactics. Photos of their time spent together have also been widely circulated on the internet even as as Jacqueline continues to deny her link to the conman.

