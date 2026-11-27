Netflix has been expanding its international content slate, bringing stories from different countries to audiences across the world. However, its upcoming Pakistani original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has become the centre of a fresh dispute in India. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has warned that it could withdraw workers from Netflix productions across the country if the platform does not comply with demands to prevent the show's Indian release. The series stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

FWICE warns Netflix of possible production stoppage

FWICE has issued an ultimatum to Netflix, demanding that the platform prevent Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo from streaming in India. Speaking to ANI, FWICE president BN Tiwari said the federation could withdraw its members from Netflix productions if the platform did not comply. He warned that shoots taking place at different locations in India could be affected.

The federation represents workers across several areas of the film and television industry, including technicians, artists and other production professionals. Its warning could therefore have an impact on Netflix projects that depend on local crews and production teams.

The threat follows the federation's earlier appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention over the proposed Indian release of the Pakistani series.

Government reiterates an advisory on Pakistani content

The controversy has also drawn the attention of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ministry has asked Netflix to follow its advisory issued on May 8, 2025, concerning Pakistani-origin content on OTT and streaming platforms operating in India.

The advisory had asked platforms to discontinue streaming content originating in Pakistan, citing national security considerations and the prevailing circumstances at the time. According to reports, Netflix had informed the ministry in June 2025 that it had not made any Pakistani-origin film or series available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the platform to maintain that position.

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is Netflix's first Pakistani original series. The romantic drama is based on the 2013 Urdu novel of the same name by author Farhat Ishtiaq. The show is directed and produced by Momina Duraid and features an ensemble cast that includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir and Iqra Aziz.