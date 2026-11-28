AR Rahman is one of India's most celebrated music composers, known for creating memorable soundtracks across Hindi and Tamil cinema. His collaborations with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali have given audiences albums such as Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha. During a recent conversation, the composer revisited the making of Rockstar and shared an unexpected challenge he faced while working on the film.

AR Rahman on payment issue post Rockstar film

AR Rahman has recalled a payment dispute involving the music of Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film Rockstar. Speaking at the Dehradun Literature Festival, the composer said the film's producer was dissatisfied with the soundtrack and did not pay him for the project for several months after its release.

The composer opened up about the experience while attending the Dehradun Literature Festival, where he reunited with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to discuss their creative association and the stories behind some of their films. During the conversation, Rahman said the producer was unhappy with the soundtrack and withheld his payment. The composer explained that the delay did not stop him from taking care of the people involved in the music-making process.

Rahman recalled that he continued paying the musicians and managing his travel expenses even though he had not received his fee. He also said he chose not to tell Ali about the situation while the film was being made. The composer eventually received a cheque eight months after the film's release, according to his account.

Rahman and Imtiaz Ali revisit the making of Rockstar

The discussion also brought back memories of the early stages of Rockstar. Ali recalled being unsure whether Rahman had agreed to compose for the film, while the composer said he had already begun working on the music.

The misunderstanding was eventually cleared during a location recce at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah. Ali's team learnt that Rahman was composing a song connected to the shrine, which helped the filmmaker understand that the composer was already involved in the project.