/AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen meets car accident in Chennai; sister shares health update

AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen, was involved in a late-night road accident in Chennai. It happened in the early hours of Monday, August 10, around 3:30 AM along Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Guindy. It is said that the playback singer was traveling alongside a friend in his Porsche, heading towards the city from Koyambedu.

The vehicle collided with a Wagon-R cab near the Olympia Tech Park signal close to the Kathipara flyover after the cab entered the arterial road from an adjoining lane.

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Ameen is safe, says Rahman's daughter

Amid the growing concern among fans, his sister Khatija Rahman confirmed on social media that he is safe. "Hi everyone, Thank you so much for all your messages and concerns. I’m unable to respond to everyone individually. Ameen is safe and fine with the grace of God," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

What does the investigation reveal

Following the accident, both vehicles sustained structural damage, but none of the occupants suffered severe injuries. Ameen and his friend were brought to Kauvery Hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries before being discharged.

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Khatija Rahman's post Photograph: (Instagram)

A passenger inside the cab was admitted to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital for necessary medical attention and was subsequently released.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has registered a case to examine the exact cause of the crash. Authorities have impounded both vehicles and are evaluating CCTV footage from nearby surveillance cameras along the Inner Ring Road corridor to determine speed levels and traffic flow compliance at the time of the collision.

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