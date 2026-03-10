/'I don’t think that is true': Salim Merchant responds to AR Rahman’s communal bias row

A.R Rahman had landed into controversy in January after the Oscar-winning composer alleged communal bias in the Hindi film industry. Recently, singer-composer Salim Merchant has reacted to Rahman's comment and says he doesn't believe such bias exists.

Salim Merchant on Rahman's comment

During an interview with IANS, Merchant shared that from his perspective, the industry does not discriminate on communal lines. "I don’t think that is true," he said. "With all due respect to what Rahman said, he may be right in his own way and speaking from his own experience, but I don’t think that’s the case."

Merchant highlights Ramayana as an example

Merchant further elaborates his point by citing the example of the upcoming film Ramayana. "I feel that the composer who is doing the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema, which is a Hindu epic called Ramayana, if he is the composer of that, then I don't think there is any problem with any communal issue," he added. "But that is my take on it, my opinion; he might have his own reasons."

What was the controversy?

The backlash began after Rahman spoke about getting less work offers in Bollywood during an interview with BBC Asian Network. "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face," Rahman said. "It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great - rest for me, I can chill out with my family."