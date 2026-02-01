/A.R Rahman makes first appearance on Kapil Sharma Show post communal remarks, says 'Informations gets misunderstood...'

A.R. Rahman is once again grabbing headlines as the musician made his first appearance on the Kapil Sharma show after his recent comments on Bollywood led to backlash across social media. But, the Oscar-winning composer, during his appearance, highlighted that the messages get distorted on the way. Let's delve in to know more.

What did A.R. Rahman say in the Kapil Sharma show?

A.R. Rahman was the latest guest to appear in one of the episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. In one of the segments, the musician reflected on the whisper game and quipped, "This is a good exercise to see how information gets misunderstood. Different states, different cultures. The problem with the world is this: how messages get corrupted on the way."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For the unversed, A.R. Rahman appeared as a composer on the show to promote his latest project, Kishor Pandurang Belekar's silent film Gandhi Talks. The star cast present are Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth Jadhav.

All about the controversy involving A.R Rahman

The controversy began when A.R. Rahman's interview with BBC Asian Network raised eyebrows. In the interview he opened up about how he received fewer Bollywood offers in recent years. During the conversations, the composer suggested that a shift in power within the industry and the influence of non-creative people could be factors.

Also Read: Kanye West surprises fans as daughter North joins him for performance in Mexico

He further stated that it might be a communal thing, which led to a spark among netizens as well as the film industry. The composer also criticised the film Chhaava, saying it appeared to cash in on divisiveness despite being centred on bravery.

Later, A.R. Rahman addressed the controversy and took to Instagram to state his point of view. In the video, Rahman begins by saying, "Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home," he said. "I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt."