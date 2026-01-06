/AR Rahman Net Worth 2026: How the Oscar-winning composer built his global wealth

AR Rahman turned 59 on January 6th. The globally renowned musician has achieved immense global acclaim for his iconic hits and the remarkable career he has built over the past 30 years. Let's know more about his wealth and net worth accumulated throughout his three-decade-long career.
Allah-Rakha Rahman, popularly known as AR Rahman, is one of the most influential music composers and artists in India and around the world. Rahman has inspired millions of fans through his music. From being a school dropout to becoming an international music legend, he has achieved numerous milestones for his remarkable range as a musician.
The artist has earned several accolades in his illustrious career, including two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and multiple National Film Awards. He has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan. A R Rahman has built an impressive portfolio, delivering numerous iconic pieces to Bollywood as well as Hollywood. Let's take a look at his net worth and how he built himself as the biggest musician globally.
AR Rahman was born in 1967 in Chennai. He began his musical education at a very young age under the guidance of his father, who was also a composer and music conductor for more than 100 films. After a personal tragedy when his father passed away, Rahman pursued music and took it forward with hard work and determination. He achieved his breakthrough in 1992 with Mani Ratnam’s film Roja, which introduced the world to his unique fusion of Indian classical music with modern electronic sounds. The track immediately became popular and established him as a renowned musician.
The net worth of the phenomenal artist is approximately Rs 1,728 crore, according to a report in GQ.
The renowned artist has opened several high-tech studios for global collaborations. These include AM Studios in Chennai, which specialises in film mixing, a cutting-edge facility in Powai, Mumbai, and the international Firdaus Studio in Dubai. Each of these studios reflects his passion for music and the magic he has woven over the past 30 years, earning him numerous awards and accolades.
Rahman also has a premium car collection, which includes a Volvo SUV, a Mercedes, and a Jaguar. Reportedly, Rahman also added Mahindra's XUV 9e to his collection of expensive wheels recently, which he helped design the sound for.
The Oscar-winning musician’s success is reflected in his lifestyle and assets, as he owns a palatial bungalow in Chennai along with a dedicated music studio. He has a luxury property in Los Angeles, considering his involvement in Hollywood film scores.
Despite his success, Rahman is known for his spiritual voice and deep commitment to the music industry.
His artistic influence, cultural impact, and global reach have made him a global name. From composing timeless melodies to becoming an inspiration for future musicians, Rahman's legacy is here to stay for years to come. He has gifted fans numerous iconic hits, including several memorable songs in Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and many more.