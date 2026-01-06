/AR Rahman Net Worth 2026: How the Oscar-winning composer built his global wealth

Allah-Rakha Rahman, popularly known as AR Rahman, is one of the most influential music composers and artists in India and around the world. Rahman has inspired millions of fans through his music. From being a school dropout to becoming an international music legend, he has achieved numerous milestones for his remarkable range as a musician.

The artist has earned several accolades in his illustrious career, including two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and multiple National Film Awards. He has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan. A R Rahman has built an impressive portfolio, delivering numerous iconic pieces to Bollywood as well as Hollywood. Let's take a look at his net worth and how he built himself as the biggest musician globally.