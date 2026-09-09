/AR Rahman's The Wonderment Tour: Music maestro announces two new shows in Delhi and Mumbai

Two-time Academy Award and Grammy-winning composer-songwriter A.R. Rahman is officially touring in support of his smash-hit live IP, The Wonderment Tour, once again this year.

Produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, the legendary maestro will meet unprecedented fan demand by taking over Mumbai’s iconic Jio World Garden on November 1, 2026, followed by an equally massive stadium-grade showcase at Delhi’s Backyard Sports Club on November 21, 2026.



While Rahman previously debuted the initial global premiere of The Wonderment Tour in 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to an audience of over 50,000, he has not yet performed a date for this specific tour in the capital.

The upcoming November showcase will officially mark the tour's highly anticipated Delhi debut, scaling up production to deliver an unmatched festival-grade open-air experience.



Audiences can prepare for a career-spanning, three-hour musical odyssey that bridges generations. Moving far beyond a standard concert setlist, this extended sonic journey will seamlessly unite 90s nostalgia featuring definitive anthems from Roja, Bombay and Dil Se alongside his contemporary global masterpieces.



Accompanied by a handpicked ensemble of elite international instrumentalists and vocal powerhouses, the production promises to be an emotionally charged retrospective that honours his timeless legacy while pushing the boundaries of live orchestral fusion.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Adding an extraordinary layer of cultural significance, these flagship stops are heavily tipped to serve as the exclusive live launchpad for the soundscape of India's biggest cinematic event. With anticipation reaching a fever pitch for the upcoming Ramayana film adaptation, these concerts offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the first-ever physical manifestation of Rahman's mythic score for the film live.



A.R. Rahman states, “The wonderment continues with new wonders of songs, arrangements, and energy. Delhi and Mumbai has always been a place of charm, where I love sharing my music with my amazing musicians and singers. Looking forward to sharing this beautiful journey of wonderment with Delhi and Mumbai.”



Tickets are available exclusively on District by Zomato. The exclusive pre-sale will be available to all Mastercard cardholders from September 12, 2026 12PM IST to September 16, 2026 12PM IST.