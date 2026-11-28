Filmmaker Aditya Dhar marked his wife, actor Yami Gautam's 38th birthday with a heartfelt social media post on Saturday. He shared a glimpse of their personal life through a series of previously unseen photographs and accompanied them with a heartfelt message.

Aditya Dhar shares birthday message

The pictures featured the couple spending quality time together, sharing candid smiles and enjoying each other's company during their holidays. Some photographs also showed them stepping out together.

Alongside the pictures, the filmmaker also shared a special birthday message that read, "Happy Birthday Yami, the most beautiful woman I have ever known. Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today."

He further added, "The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don't know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me! May life give you back a thousand times the happiness, love and blessings you bring into ours. Never stop dreaming, never stop shining and never forget just how extraordinary you are. Here's to a lifetime of holding your hand, cheering you on and falling in love with you, over and over again. #YamiPaglu."

Yami also responded to her husband's post in the comments section, writing, "Pl marry me. Thank you sooo much for everything, my love !!!! Forever #adityapaglu."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's love story

Yami and Aditya met on the sets of their first film together, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was released in 2019. Yami played an undercover agent of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) in the film directed by Aditya. Vicky Kaushal played the lead role in the film.

Their association slowly turned into a friendship during the film's promotional campaign before eventually becoming a relationship.

The couple tied the knot on June 4, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh, attended by close family members. They welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024.

Aditya last directed Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh. Reports have suggested that the filmmaker and actor could collaborate on another project.