/Are Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar leaving Mumbai? Director’s team breaks silence

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have recently been making headlines after reports emerged that the couple is planning to shift their base from Mumbai to Himachal Pradesh. But speculations have been dismissed by the director's team.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar not shifting to Himachal Pradesh

A few recent reports claimed that the Bollywood couple are preparing to make Himachal Pradesh their permanent home. However, as per SCREEN, Aditya Dhar’s representatives have directly rejected the claims. “No. Who is sending this story?" they said.

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The claims had reportedly linked the alleged relocation to Yami’s connection with Himachal Pradesh, where she grew up. A report claimed that the couple was considering settling in the state’s Mandi district.

The report also alleged that Yami had acquired a century-old heritage property and a 25-acre plot in Gohar.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar recent achievements

The year was special for the pair as both were recognised at the 72nd National Film Awards for their work on Article 370. Yami won the Best Actress award, while Aditya was honoured with the Best Feature Film award as the film’s producer.

It comes shortly after Aditya's Dhurandhar franchise marked strong performance at the box office. Led by Ranveer Singh, the two films were released within a three-month period and, according to reports, they have together crossed the ₹3,000 crore mark worldwide.

About Yami-Aditya's relationship

The couple first met while working on Uri: The Surgical Strike, which marked Aditya’s directorial debut. They got married in 2021 and welcomed their son, Vedavid, in 2024. They have mostly kept their family life private.

On the work front, Yami is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Nayii Naveli. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the story follows Mohini, a new bride whose arrival at the Awasthi family appears to bring more mystery than anyone anticipated.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film also features Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles.