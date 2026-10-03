/Yami Gautam seeks blessings at Patna Sahib Gurudwara ahead of Nayyi Navelli’s release

Yami Gautam expresses gratitude for the love showered on the trailer of her upcoming fantasy family entertainer as she visits the holy shrine in Patna. Days after the release, the actor started the promotional campaign of the movie and the first stop was Patna.

Fans and film buffs are gearing up for a festive entertainer as Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam Dhar in a completely fresh avatar, prepares to release in theatres on October 16, right in time for Dussehra.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

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Combining relatable Indian family moments with large-scale fantasy, humor, and action, Nayyi Navelli is being touted as a grand cinematic ride for the entire family. Ever since the trailer dropped, it has been receiving praise from fans, generating curiosity for its unique storyline and Yami's captivating screen presence.

Three days after the release of the trailer, Yami Gautam Dhar arrived in Patna to connect with fans and celebrate the success of the promos.

She was greeted with a vibrant welcome filled with energetic dhol beats as crowds turned up to welcome her to the city. Moved by the love coming her way, Yami made a special visit to the iconic Patna Sahib Gurudwara. She spent a peaceful moment at the sacred space, bowing her head in gratitude and seeking divine blessings for the film's upcoming theatrical run.

Headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar in a never-before-seen avatar, Nayyi Navelli is India’s very own fantasy family entertainer, blending familiar Indian family dynamics with fantasy, humour, action and spectacle.