/Battle Of Galwan: Salman Khan unveils the first look of his next film

Salman Khan is all set to play an Army officer in his next Battle of Galwan. The motion poster of the highly anticipated film was revealed on Friday and shows Salman in a gritty avatar with bloodstains on his face and patriotism in his eyes.

First look of the film Battle Of Galwan

The motion poster only reveals half of Salman’s face, but it is enough to set the tone of the film. The poster further elaborates on the film’s theme, which is based on one of India's most brutal battles fought without a single bullet being fired. Fought over 15,000 feet above sea level, this battle stands as a testament to India’s indomitable spirit. The motion poster perfectly captures the intensity and pride the film is set to exude.



The Galwan Valley clash in 2020 was a deadly confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh, India. The clash, which occurred on June 15, resulted in casualties on both sides, marking the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in nearly 45 years. The fighting involved hand-to-hand combat using sticks and stones, as firearms were prohibited in the area.

Now, with the first look unveiled, curiosity around the film has piqued. Battle Of Galwan is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and will have music by Himesh Reshamiya. Battle ofGalwan also starsChitrangada Singhas the female lead opposite Khan. The movie will also have three young male actors who will play Salman’ssquad. The release date of the film is not known yet.