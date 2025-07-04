Tamil-language film 3BHK starring Siddharth and Sarathkumar in key roles was finally released in theatres today, July 4. Helmed by Sri Ganesh Kumar, the film focuses on a middle-class family's one big dream of having their own identity and how hard they toil for it forms the main crux of the story. Soon after the film's release, netizens took to social media to give their verdict.

Netizens' reaction to 3BHK

The coming-of-age drama has created quite a buzz as it could resonate with the audience given the theme. This movie has sparked a huge debate across social media platforms about the struggles of the middle class and has garnered mixed reactions. One user wrote, "#3BHK - FANTASTIC ONE, best one".

Another user wrote, “#3BHK is a brilliant film, catch it in @vetriesquare, don’t miss it! It beautifully captures the story of a typical lower-middle-class family who dreams of owning a house.”

#3BHK 3/5 A mix of emotions and drama makes this family entertainer a good viewing experience. It shows the struggles of a middle-class family and their dream of buying a 3BHK flat in Chennai. At 140 minutes, it is watchable, but there’s a docu-feel which ultimately turns predictable and functional. Among the cast, #Siddharth has done an excellent job as Prabhu, while @realsarathkumar is perfect. #MeethaRaghunath is brilliant, but #Devayani’s character is weak, and she does not have many dialogues. Dir #SriGanesh’s intentions are good on paper, but execution lacks finesse", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "3BHK is Love, 3BHK is reality, 3BHK is life. What a complete Film Filled with all sorts of emotions. Everyone has given their best, you can’t easily finalise who did the best performance. Heart full work from @sri_sriganesh89. Congrats #Sidaarth, @RaghunathMeetha @Chaithra_Achar_ @iamarunviswa".

All about 3BHK

3BHK tells the story of a middle-class family who battles financial hurdles and personal setbacks while pursuing their dream of owning a home in the bustling city. Written and directed by Sri Ganesh, the film is based on the short story by Aravindh Sachidanandam.