/Kala Hiran: Is a movie based on Salman Khan’s blackbuck case in the works?

Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case is one of the most infamous cases that all of us are versed in. But what if we tell you that a film has been made on the case that has the whole nation talking for years?

The blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan is a high-profile legal matter that has drawn major media attention for years. The incident took place in 1998 during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu were accused of hunting two blackbucks, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Kala Hiran: Movie based on Salman Khan's blackbuck case

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On Friday (May 29), the upcoming movie titled Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which is based on the high-profile case involving superstar Khan, was announced with a poster featuring an actor holding a gun. And he has an uncanny resemblance to Khan and is also wearing a silver bracelet like him with blue stone.

The movie is backed by producer Amit Jani, who had earlier produced the film Udaipur Files. The teaser of the movie is set to release on June 20.

Directed by Bharat S. Shrinate, the movie will reportedly explore the rivalry between Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is upset with Khan over his killing of the black buck. Apart from this, the movie is going to have a courtroom sequence.

The film was shot in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal and Moradabad.

Speaking to IANS, Jani said that the movie is based on the incident that took place in 1998 in Kakani village in Jodhpur.

He said, “Bollywood actors who had come to Jodhpur- Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, and other people- were together during the shooting. The hunting that took place at that time, Salman Khan’s arrest and the punishment have been shown in the film. And its poster was very much awaited. People were waiting for a long time for a cinematic story around Salman Khan, Lawrence Bishnoi and the case of deer hunting. On June 20, we are going to release the first look, the teaser."