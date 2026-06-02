/Bobby Deol on not increasing his fee for Bandar: 'Money isn’t the first thing I think about'

Bobby Deol is back with another gripping drama, Bandar. This time, he has collaborated with Anurag Kashyap, who is known for his raw and gritty storytelling. Marking their first collaboration, the film has already generated significant buzz. Its recently released trailer took the internet by storm, offering a glimpse into a world filled with shocking twists, intense courtroom drama, powerful dialogues, and a standout performance from Bobby Deol.

Even after winning widespread acclaim for his performance in Animal, Bobby Deol continues to surprise audiences with his choice of roles. Ahead of Bandar’s release, Bobby Deol revealed that he did not increase his fee for the film. Bobby shared that when a project genuinely excites him as an actor, money is not the first thing he thinks about. The opportunity to be part of a compelling story and portray a unique character was what attracted him to Bandar.

Bobby Deol shared, “I didn't increase my fee for this film. When a project truly excites me as an actor, money isn't the first thing I think about. What drew me in was the opportunity to play such a real, grounded character. We are often conditioned to portray larger-than-life roles, but being completely normal on screen is actually far more challenging. Anurag wasn't looking for theatrics or embellishment—he wanted honesty and authenticity. Working with him felt like being part of an acting workshop. Every single day on set, I learnt something new.”

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The Bandar trailer has created significant anticipation with its intense and intriguing narrative. Iy showed Bobby Deol is seen in a strikingly different avatar as Sameer Mehra, a former pop superstar whose life spirals into chaos after facing sexual assault allegations. As he battles a high-stakes courtroom case and relentless media scrutiny, the thriller explores truth, perception, and the complexities of justice.