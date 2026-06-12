/Is Salman Khan set to return as host on Bigg Boss 20? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss is all set to return with its milestone 20th season, featuring its iconic host and superstar Salman Khan. The previous season, Bigg Boss 19, saw Gaurav Khanna win the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Farhana Bhatt finished as runner-up, while Pranit More came in third. As the new season marks the reality show’s two-decade milestone, fans can expect a bigger and more dramatic journey for the contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 premiere date

As per a report by Variety India, Bigg Boss 20 is expected to premiere in September 2026. It is believed that the shooting and promotional activities for the season are slated to begin around September 21. Fans will also witness the much-loved hosting of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is once again set to return to the reality show.

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As the news begins to make the rounds online, fans are already speculating who all will be participating in this season. According to multiple reports, the makers have begun the process of shortlisting the contestants and bringing them under one roof to compete in a survival battle.

Salman Khan debuted on the Hindi reality show Bigg Boss in 2010 with season 4. With Bigg Boss 20, the Bollywood actor will complete 16 years with the show.

Bigg Boss season 19 winner: Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna is one of the most beloved Indian television actors and reality TV stars. After garnering widespread acclaim for his performance as Anuj Kapadia in the hit drama series Anupamaa, alongside Rupali Ganguly, Khanna made headlines for his gameplay on the reality show Bigg Boss 19.