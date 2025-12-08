Tanya Mittal was one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19, and was the fourth contestant to exit from the house.

With her viral words, she went to great heights and became viral. Her caring nature and her habit of sharing stories of her ultra-luxurious lifestyle with every housemate made her one of the most viral contestants. Some fans liked her pleasing personality, while others criticised her. Still, she kept herself grounded and moved forward with a straightforward mindset. She always spoke her mind, even if it led to conflicts. Her nature impressed many viewers, and she ultimately built a strong identity in the house.