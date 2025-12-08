Bigg Boss 19 has come to an end, and this year's winner is Gaurav Khanna.
The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 19 has come to an end with Gaurav Khanna winning the title. It has been said that the actor takes home the cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh.
As Bigg Boss 19 comes to an end, take a look at top 5 finalists.
Gaurav Khanna is the winner of Bigg Boss 19. Khanna has been known for his calm and quiet personality throughout the season. He avoided unnecessary fights and handled most situations with patience. Although he was not liked by many people, he still managed to secure a place in the top four of Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav remained focused on the game and didn’t get carried away by the drama. His steady behaviour and charismatic personality made him appear mature to his fans, who considered him one of the most deserving contestants of the season.
Farrhana Bhatt became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss season 19. She has earned her own spotlight with her personality and powerful presence on the show. She brought a lot of power-packed energy into the house. Bhatt is the only participant among all the housemates who reacted openly to everything, whether it was in her best interest or not. She experienced many ups and downs, including friendships, arguments, and emotional moments, which kept viewers hooked and helped them appreciate her bold personality. At times, she stood alone against everyone. Her expressive nature has deeply connected her with her fans.
The Indian stand-up comedian, Pranit More, finally stood by his words and got his position in the last top 3 of the season. Unfortunately, he didn't get to the top 2. He has always been the entertainer of the season. From portraying his talent in the BB comedy show to making his own PM show (Pranit More show). As a comedian, he brought humour, jokes, and light moments into the house, especially when things got tense. Even though he wasn’t always involved in big fights or controversies, and kept him to stay in the spotlight.
Tanya Mittal was one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19, and was the fourth contestant to exit from the house.
With her viral words, she went to great heights and became viral. Her caring nature and her habit of sharing stories of her ultra-luxurious lifestyle with every housemate made her one of the most viral contestants. Some fans liked her pleasing personality, while others criticised her. Still, she kept herself grounded and moved forward with a straightforward mindset. She always spoke her mind, even if it led to conflicts. Her nature impressed many viewers, and she ultimately built a strong identity in the house.