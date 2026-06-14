/Amar and Prem reunion! Salman Khan and Aamir Khan come together at Lagaan's 25-year celebration

The 2001 cinematic phenomenon,Lagaan, is set to complete 25 years on June 15. As the movie embarks on marking its history, a grand reunion party was hosted by Aamir Khan on June 13 (Saturday). The party brought together several B-town celebrities, the original cast, crew and technicians' team under one roof. But the highlight of the night was the reunion of Amar and Prem, aka Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Reunion of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic film Lagaan and Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir Khan reunited with his long-time friend Salman Khan in Mumbai on June 13. The two were seen beaming with happiness and affection toward each other. Both Khans posed for the paparazzi, showcasing their years of friendship and evoking nostalgia among those who remembered them together in their highly acclaimed film, Andaz Apna Apna.

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While the celebration was a star-studded night, what drew the most attention was the Tere Naam actor's rugged look. Khan's show-stopping appearance stole the spotlight as he arrived in an all-black outfit, including a leather jacket, vest, and distressed jeans. He was seen with a completely shaved head, which quickly became a major talking point among fans and viewers.

On the other side, Aamir Khan was dressed casually in black and leather boots. In multiple clips, the Lagaan actor warmly embraced Salman upon his arrival.

Other celebrities attended the Lagaan's silver jubilee celebration

Apart from the two Khans of Bollywood, the event also welcomed the original cast, crew, and director Ashutosh Gowariker, along with Aamir's colleagues and family, including his current girlfriend, Gauri Spatt. Other B-town attendees included Juhi Chawla, Imran Khan, Kajol, Rekha, and Kareena Kapoor, among others.

About Lagaan

The 2001 sports film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is one of the critically praised dramas written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Set in 1893 during the British Raj, it centres on Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), who accepts Captain Andrew Russell’s challenge to beat his team in a game of cricket and enable his village to avoid paying taxes for the next three years.