/25 Years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan and cast reunite for an emotional walk down memory lane

Aamir Khan brought the team of Lagaan under one roof to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. The special get-together took place on Friday in Mumbai and had Aamir along with the film’s director, Ashutosh Gowariker and other cast and crew of the film in attendance.

The nostalgic reunion paid tribute to one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films, which continues to inspire audiences worldwide with its timeless story, memorable performances, and unforgettable music.

Celebration of 25 years of Lagaan

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It was an evening filled with nostalgia, memories, and heartfelt reunions as Aamir Khan hosted a party for the cast and crew of Lagaan, celebrating 25 glorious years of the iconic film. The reunion, ahead of the film's landmark anniversary on 15th June, brought together several members of the cast and crew who played a part in creating one of Indian cinema's most celebrated classics.

The reunion saw the presence of director Ashutosh Gowariker along with Paul Blackthorne, Rajendranath Zutshi, Suhasini Mulay, Aditya Lakhia, Yashpal Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, and Dayashankar Pandey from the ensemble cast, making it a memorable gathering for everyone associated with the film.

About Lagaan

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, Lagaan first released on June 15, 2001, and went on to become a cultural phenomenon. Marking the film's silver jubilee year, the special screening served as a tribute to the cinematic journey that continues to inspire audiences across generations.

The makers shared the sweet reunion video on their social media as well.

Widely regarded as one of the most significant films ever produced in India, Lagaan achieved global recognition upon its release. The film earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards, becoming only the third Indian film to receive the prestigious honour. It also won multiple accolades, including several National Film Awards, further cementing its legacy.

Set in 1893 during British colonial rule, Lagaan told the extraordinary story of a drought-stricken village that challenges its British rulers to a game of cricket in a bid to escape oppressive taxes. Combining sports, drama, romance, patriotism, and powerful storytelling, the film struck an emotional chord with audiences worldwide.