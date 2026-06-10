/25 years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan set to celebrate the film at London Indian Film Festival

Aamir Khan's iconic film Lagaan will receive a special tribute at the 17th edition of the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) to mark the film's 25-year legacy. Along with a dedicated screening, the event will also feature an interactive session with the actor.
25 years of Lagaan
The film is set to be screened at BFI IMAX on July 12, and Khan will later take the stage at BFI Southbank on July 16 for a special event titled Aamir Khan In Conversation.
Speaking about the film, Khan said, "As 'Lagaan' completes 25 years, it's hard to put into words what this journey has meant. We made the film with a lot of belief, passion and honesty, never imagining the kind of love it would receive and continue to receive all these years later."
He further added, "I'm truly delighted that this milestone is being celebrated with a screening at the BFI. To see 'Lagaan' still connect with audiences across generations and across geographies is very special."
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About Lagaan
Released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Starring Aamir Khan in the lead, the cast also featured Gracy Singh, British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Shrivallabh Vyas, Raj Zutshi, Pradeep Rawat, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Yashpal Sharma, Amin Hajee, Aditya Lakhia, Javed Khan, A. K. Hangal, and many more.
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The music of the film was composed by A. R. Rahman and includes iconic songs like Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale, O Rey Chhori and more.
Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of British colonial rule in India, the film follows the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe.