/25 years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan set to celebrate the film at London Indian Film Festival

Aamir Khan's iconic film Lagaan will receive a special tribute at the 17th edition of the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) to mark the film's 25-year legacy. Along with a dedicated screening, the event will also feature an interactive session with the actor.

25 years of Lagaan

The film is set to be screened at BFI IMAX on July 12, and Khan will later take the stage at BFI Southbank on July 16 for a special event titled Aamir Khan In Conversation.

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Speaking about the film, Khan said, "As 'Lagaan' completes 25 years, it's hard to put into words what this journey has meant. We made the film with a lot of belief, passion and honesty, never imagining the kind of love it would receive and continue to receive all these years later."

He further added, "I'm truly delighted that this milestone is being celebrated with a screening at the BFI. To see 'Lagaan' still connect with audiences across generations and across geographies is very special."

Also Read: 8 films produced by Aamir Khan that you need to watch

About Lagaan

Released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Starring Aamir Khan in the lead, the cast also featured Gracy Singh, British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Shrivallabh Vyas, Raj Zutshi, Pradeep Rawat, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Yashpal Sharma, Amin Hajee, Aditya Lakhia, Javed Khan, A. K. Hangal, and many more.

The music of the film was composed by A. R. Rahman and includes iconic songs like Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale, O Rey Chhori and more.