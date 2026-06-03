/Lagaan returns to theatres: Aamir Khan’s iconic film to re-release this June

One of the most loved and timeless epics of Indian cinema, Lagaan indeed holds a special place in our hearts. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film boasts a powerful story, an ensemble cast, and mind-blowing music.

Everything about the film has left a lasting impact on audiences over the years. While the film is a legacy in itself, it is all set for a re-release in cinemas on June 12, 13, and 14, celebrating its 25th anniversary. Nothing short of a nostalgic experience, the captivating trailer has been released, raising excitement for witnessing this epic tale once again on the big screen.

The trailer of Lagaan is truly a journey back in time, taking us 25 years into the memories associated with this iconic film. Filled with nostalgia and unforgettable moments, the trailer beautifully captures the essence of brilliant storytelling, rural India, the pre-Independence era, the British Raj, and the emotions that made the film so special. It revisits the themes of love, brotherhood, inspiration, and triumph, complemented by adrenaline-pumping music, soulful melodies, and the pride of victory and freedom. While the trailer has elevated the excitement to an all-time high, it will be an absolute treat to experience this cinematic masterpiece once again on the big screen on June 12, 13, and 14.

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Released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Starring Aamir Khan in the lead, the film has an ensemble cast including Gracy Singh, British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Shrivallabh Vyas, Raj Zutshi, Pradeep Rawat, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Yashpal Sharma, Amin Hajee, Aditya Lakhia, Javed Khan, A. K. Hangal, and many more. The music of the film was composed by A. R. Rahman and includes iconic songs like, Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale, O Rey Chhori and more.

Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of British colonial rule in India, the film follows the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. The villagers face the arduous task of learning a game that is alien to them and playing for a victory.