Bad Boys directors drop 7 Dogs teaser featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt| Watch

The first teaser for the upcoming action film 7 Dogs has dropped. The movie is directed by Bad Boys: Ride or Die directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and features cameos from Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Salman and Sanjay's roles teased

The movie follows an Interpol agent who is forced to work with a gangster to take on a syndicate of drug traffickers. The short teaser did not give away much about the roles Salman and Sanjay will play in the movie, but it is rumoured that Salman will play a Mumbai police officer and Sanjay will play a gangster based out of Shanghai.

Explosive action and star-studded cast

The teaser also gave us a few quick glimpses at some high-octane action set pieces. The movie stars Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in the lead. Actress Monica Bellucci has also been cast in an undisclosed role. The rest of the cast includes Max Huang, Sayed Ragab, Tara Emad and Sandy Bella.

From Bad Boys to 7 Dogs

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's last film was Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth instalment in the Bad Boys franchise. The movie starred Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and was a hit, having grossed over $400 million at the global box office.