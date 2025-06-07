/Bollywood director Manish Gupta booked for allegedly stabbing his driver

Bollywood filmmaker Manish Gupta has been booked for allegedly stabbing his driver with a kitchen knife following a salary dispute. According to Mumbai police, the incident occurred on Thursday night at Gupta's residence in the Sagar Sanjog building.

An official from the Versova Police Station stated that Gupta allegedly attacked his driver of three years, Rajibul Islam Lashkar. The director has been booked under sections 118(2), 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relate to voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace and other offences. However, he has not yet been arrested.

Manish Gupta’s film career

Manish Gupta has been active in the film industry since 2005. He wrote the screenplay for the 2006 film Sarkar and later turned to directing, with credits including Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), The Stoneman Murders (2009), and Hostel (2011). His most recent release was the 2023 suspense thriller One Friday Night, starring Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman.

Driver’s allegations and police report

As per a Free Press Journal report, the FIR states that Lashkar had been working for Gupta for a salary of ₹23,000 per month, but alleged he was often paid late. On May 30, Gupta reportedly fired him without settling his pending dues.

In an effort to recover the money, Lashkar rejoined work, but he claimed he still wasn’t paid. This led to a heated argument between the two on Friday night at Gupta’s Versova residence, during which Lashkar alleges the director stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

Lashkar then sought treatment at Cooper Hospital and subsequently lodged a formal complaint against Gupta at the Versova Police Station.