/Who is Jensen Huang, the Nvidia CEO at the centre of an infidelity scandal?

Jensen Huang is facing the prospect of losing his position as the CEO of Nvidia after it was revealed that he had an affair with a woman who allegedly was hired by China as a spy. The Nvidia board is reportedly looking for a replacement, and an interim CEO. If Huang is removed, it would mark his departure as CEO after 33 years. Huang, an electrical engineer, founded the company that has now exploded in value because of the AI boom. He was not only the CEO, but also the president of Nvidia.

Jensen Huang early life



Huang was born to Taiwanese parents who moved to Thailand when he was five years old. The political situation in the country amid the Vietnam War led his parents to send him and his brother to the United States. He arrived in Washington at the age of nine, where he lived with his relatives. His uncle mistakenly enrolled them at a Baptist school in rural Kentucky, thinking it was an elite institute. But the religious reform school was an institute for troubled youth, and Huang faced extreme bullying here and was forced to clean toilets daily. Two years later, his parents moved to the US and took their children to Oregon.

Jensen Huang engineering degree

He graduated high school two years early, was a nationally ranked junior table tennis player, and went on to earn a BS in Electrical Engineering from Oregon State University in 1984. This is where he met Lori Mills, his future wife. He also earned an MS in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in 1992.

Huanh co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in San Jose with $40,000 in seed money and became the CEO. The company was on the verge of shutting down after its first graphics chip (NV1) failed. It was saved by the release of the RIVA 128 graphics processor. Nvidia went public on the Nasdaq in January 1999 and launched the GeForce 256 later that year, and called it the world's first Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). Huang got the Nvidia logo tattooed on his shoulder after the share price hit $100.

AI boom and Nvidia