/Where is Alice Huang, the alleged spy who had an affair with Jensen Huang? Here is what we know

Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with, has reportedly returned to China amidst ongoing investigations by the United States intelligence and the company. It is unclear when she went back, but she is said to be residing in Beijing with the knowledge of Chinese security officials, Bloomberg News reported. Also known as Huang Le, the executive who was photographed with Jensen on several occasions, became close to the Nvidia CEO in the past few years. She was at a Taipei restaurant with him in 2024, where many other tech executives were also present. Alice travelled with Jensen to several conferences as well.

According to Bloomberg, Alice is no longer in the US and has returned to China, the outlet reported, citing sources aware of her whereabouts. US intelligence officials have been investigating Alice for two years and have uncovered traces of her connection with Beijing. They believe that she was hired by China's Ministry of State Security to potentially get information on Nvidia's most advanced chips. Alice also allegedly influenced him into selling billions of dollars' worth of advanced chips to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company where she was the Director. A US investigation found that the company was likely used to route Nvidia chips to China.

Alice had known Jensen Huang for 10 years

Alice was introduced to Jensen by her husband, Kang Wei, who is a prominent business tycoon in China, according to a report by The Information. Kang has known Jensen for over 10 years, and the two engaged in business dealings in the gaming industry. The report claims that the couple flaunted their proximity to Jensen to their clients and scaled up their business. Alice posted many photos on her Chinese social media as a way to attract clients. The photos were reportedly taken by Kang himself.

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