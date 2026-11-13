/JYP Entertainment introduces new boy group oftheblue, fans praise vocals and musical direction

K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment has introduced its newest boy group, OFTHEBLUE, and the upcoming act is already attracting attention from music fans. The four-member group, launched under the agency's SQU4D division, has generated considerable curiosity following its pre-debut release, 'Aerotherapy'. While listeners are getting their first taste of the group's musical identity, social media reactions have been largely enthusiastic, with fans praising the vocals, overall sound and concept. Some are also drawing attention to the group's connection to NMIXX's management division, raising expectations for the new act.

Who are JYP Entertainment's new boy group oftheblue?

oftheblue is a four-member boy group introduced by JYP Entertainment under SQU4D, the agency's artist division that also manages NMIXX. The group marks the division's first new act since the girl group's launch in 2022 and adds another name to JYP's growing K-pop lineup.

The group's name draws inspiration from the expression 'out of the blue', which describes something unexpected or surprising. The agency has also associated the colour blue with youth, freedom and endless possibilities, reflecting the identity it hopes to build around the new act.

Before revealing more about the members, the group began its promotional campaign through social

media teasers and a dedicated website. Its introductory material featured visual elements inspired by everyday life, photographs and ambient sounds collected by the members while exploring Seoul.

oftheblue releases pre-debut track Aerotherapy

Ahead of its official debut, oftheblue released its pre-debut track 'Aerotherapy' on November 11. The song introduces listeners to the group's musical direction through a laid-back sound that evokes the feeling of taking a break from everyday pressures. The members also participated in writing and composing the track, offering an early indication of their involvement in the creative process.

Speaking about the release, the members described it as a song that reflects their identity and gives listeners the sensation of flying. They also encouraged fans to look forward to what they have planned next. The group is scheduled to make its official debut on January 11, 2027, with its first mini-album, out of the blue.

Internet reacts to JYP's oftheblue

The introduction of oftheblue has prompted enthusiastic responses from K-pop listeners, particularly those who have been following the group's pre-debut activities. Several fans have praised the music and expressed confidence in the direction the new act appears to be taking.

One user wrote, "It's actually so GOOD HELLO?? As expected for the same division as nmixx hehe you guys BETTER not disappoint us. The vocals and vibes are GIVINGGG."

Another user wrote, "Wish you guys a successful debut..."