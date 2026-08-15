/Xdinary Heroes' Gunil controversy explained: Why did he leave JYP Entertainment?

South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes, formed under JYP Entertainment's sub-label Studio J, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Gunil, a member of the group who was caught up in the controversy, has been terminated by the entertainment agency. The key points are the leaked private conversation, his remarks about certain fans, allegations of privacy invasion, his apology, and JYP Entertainment's decision to end his contract.

What is the controversy involving Gunil all about?

Gunil left Xdinary Heroes and was dropped by JYP Entertainment after a leaked audio recording surfaced featuring him using profane and disparaging remarks about fans. An individual claiming to be his ex-girlfriend published chat logs, text screenshots, and audio recordings online.

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The audio captured Gunil complaining about critical comments and making harsh comments about fans. He admitted the voice in the audio was his and apologised but explained that his venting was directed at aggressive saesang (stalker) fans who had invaded his privacy, including breaking into the band's dorm and putting a GPS tracker on his car, rather than the general fandom.

As the controversy heated up, JYP Entertainment terminated his exclusive contract, and the band will now proceed as a five-member group, cancelling his scheduled appearances like Summer Sonic 2026. JYP Entertainment, hereinafter JYP, announced on August 13 that Gun-il would leave the group and that his exclusive contract had been terminated. The agency explained, "We held sufficient discussions with the artist regarding the various issues recently raised in connection with Gun-il, and after those talks, we concluded that it would no longer be possible to continue team activities together."

All about Xdinary Heroes

Xdinary Heroes are a renowned South Korean rock band under JYP Entertainment's sub-label Studio J and made their debut on December 6, 2021. The band consists of five members currently: Jungsu, O de, Jun Han, Gao and Jooyeon. All members are involved in writing, composing, and producing the band's music. The band's name is a shortened form of "Extraordinary Heroes", meaning "anyone can become a hero".