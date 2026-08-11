/Who was K-pop influencer Mina Chan? ENHYPEN's fan dies by suicide during TikTok livestream

In what is being described as one of the most shocking incidents in the K-pop community, Japanese influencer Mina Chan, 26, died by suicide during a TikTok livestream in the early hours of August 5.

Chan, known online as sweeter_nk, was a familiar face among fans of boy band ENHYPEN and ran a popular fan account. News of her death has left followers in shock.

Who was Mina Chan? K-Pop Influencer commits suicide during TikTok Livestream

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Based in South Korea, Chan went live on TikTok in the early hours of August 5. The stream has since been taken down. She was widely known for her content centered around ENHYPEN and was active in the fan community. She was a huge fan of band member Ni-ki. In the days leading up to her death, she was reportedly facing intense scrutiny from fans who accused her of trying to draw attention at a recent show.

At 5:33 a.m. on August 5, police received a call about a Japanese influencer reportedly attempting suicide during a TikTok livestream, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. On August 6, an account said to belong to Chan’s younger sister confirmed her death.

In a story, she wrote,''My beloved older sister, who was always kind and warm to everyone she met, has passed away. Kindly ask that you keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers.''

Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station has reportedly launched an investigation into her death.

Why was Mina Chan facing backlash?

The criticism began after an interaction during ENHYPEN’s concert in the US in July. During the show, Chan tried to get band member Sunoo to pass flowers to fellow member Ni-ki

This led to backlash, with some Sunoo fans saying she had crossed boundaries, and others calling it a stunt to gain attention. The scrutiny intensified further when Ni-ki, without naming Chan, discussed concert etiquette.

'Everywhere we go there are a few people who really want us to notice them,' he said as he talked about concertgoers, who are focused on receiving personal attention from the group rather than enjoying their performance.

Chan has even addressed the backlash. In a lengthy apology posted on X, she wrote: "I feel like my actions ended up taking advantage of Sunoo's kindness. I'm truly sorry. I feel so apologetic toward Sunoo and all the Sunoo fans. By attending ENHYPEN's fansigns multiple times, I had deluded myself into thinking I was closer to the members than I actually was.''

"I deeply regret the rude behavior I exhibited in America. I ruined the atmosphere of the venue by prioritizing my own desire to meet Ni-ki over the precious time Ni-ki, who loves America so much, deserved. I'm truly sorry.