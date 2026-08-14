/Why is K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts facing backlash over Afro-style wigs? Controversy explained

South Korean girl group Heart2Hearts, under agency SM Entertainment, are under fire over a Japanese variety show appearance, prompting three members to address the controversy directly. Jiwoo, Juun and Yeon issued individual apologies on Weverse after a comedy segment featuring Afro-style wigs sparked criticism online.

What happened during the Japanese show involving Hearts2Hearts?

The controversy involving girl group Hearts2Hearts began when the members had worn Afro-style wigs on a Japanese variety programme. They later performed a Michael Jackson routine while wearing the wigs, prompting criticism from some overseas fans who said it could be seen as mocking the appearance and culture of a particular race.

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Jiwoo and Ju Eun were seen wearing curly Afro-style wigs during the segment, while Yeon also used a similar wig as part of her role. The footage later circulated on social media, where some viewers criticised the use of the hairstyle as a comedy prop and argued that it could be viewed as culturally insensitive. The members involved Jiwoo, Ju Eun and Yeon, who later posted formal apologies on Weverse and in English, admitting a lack of deep consideration and promising to act with greater caution.

Netizens' reaction to Hearts2Hearts controversy and post-apology

Soon after the members' appearance with Afro-wigs, several netizens had shared their views on social media. One user wrote, "The girls from Hearts2Hearts who wore the afro wig apologised after the criticism they received, although the ideal for me would have been the entire group, the programme, and the presenters—hardly is that going to happen, but I'm glad that at least those who wore it made amends."

Another user wrote, "Oh people, this "cancellation" of hearts2hearts over a wig, and CLEARLY they're laughing at the attempt to lean at 45° with the body, whoever really should be getting cancelled – I haven't even seen a tweet about yet."

"This is not the way to approach the situation calling a community fatigue over calling out the elephant in the room especially since Micheal Jackson hair didn’t look like that. the wig was a weird stereotype towards black people. stop acting dense over kpop."

All about Hearts2Hearts

Hearts2Hearts is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The girl group consists of eight members – Carmen, Jiwoo, Yuha, Ju Eun, Ian, A Na, and Yeon. They made their debut on February 24, 2025, with the single album The Chase and its lead single of the same name.

On February 20, 2026, Hearts2Hearts released a digital single titled Rude, which later topped the charts. In April 2025, Hearts2Hearts was chosen as the Seoul Spring Festa 2025 Wonder Show's honorary ambassador. On June 17, the group was selected as Seoul City's public relations ambassador. On July 1, 2026, the Supreme Prosecutor's Office of Korea officially appointed Hearts2Hearts as Youth Drug Prevention Promotion Ambassadors.