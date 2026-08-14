/My Royal Nemesis star Heo Nam Jun in talks to lead webtoon-based K-drama Currency Reform

South Korean actor Heo Nam Jun is currently basking in the liemlight after the success of k-drama My Royal Nemesis. Starring alongside Lim Ji Yeon as the female lead, the series was loved by everyone for the performance of the cast and storyline. With establishing himself as lead actor, it seems like Heo Nam Jun is in demand for shows. The star has reportedly been approached for an upcoming project titled Currency Reform.

What role will Heo Nam Jun play in Currency Reform?

As per several South Korean media outlets, Heo Nam Jun has reportedly been approached for a show titled Currency Reform. As per The Chosun Daily report, a source from Heo Nam Jun's agency, H Solid, responded to the reports of his appearance in the Currency Reform.

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The source stated, "We are currently reviewing the project." Earlier, it was reported that Heo Nam Jun had been offered to play the lead role of Yoo Han Il in SBS' upcoming drama Currency Reform.

For the unversed, Currency Reform is a popular webtoon on Kakao Webtoon that follows the story of Yoo Il Han, a struggling man at rock bottom who learns he can inherit 1 trillion won after an estranged father dies.

All about Heo Nam Jun

Heo Nam Jun is a renowned South Korean actor who gained global fame after portraying the role of chaebol heir Cha Se Gye in the fantasy series My Royal Nemesis. Prior to this, his antagonist role in the 2024 show Your Honour also caught the attention of netizens for his acting skills, and he earned his praise for being so convincing. He has also been part of other shows, including A Hundred Memories (2025), When the Phone Rings (2024–2025), and The Matchmakers (2023).

For his upcoming project, Heo Nam Jun will next be seen in a historical drama titled Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid, based on a webtoon by Na Yoon Hee that reimagines Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid in 1926 colonial Gyeongseong (Seoul) during the Japanese occupation.