/A Hundred Memories to Snowdrop: 7 Must-watch k-dramas of Heo Nam Jun

From Your Honour to Snowdrop, here are a few shows of Heo Nam Jun you shouldn't miss. The South Korean actor was recently seen in My Royal Nemesis.
South Korean actor Heo Nam Jun is currently basking in the success of his show My Royal Nemesis, starring Lim Ji Yeon as the female lead. With the finale ending on June 20, the show is being praised for the plotline and performance by the cast. Making his debut in 2019, he has built a reputation for versatile supporting roles before breaking out as a charismatic leading man in hit romantic comedies and thrillers.
The romance show tells the story of an experienced space station commander and a clumsy space tourist (who is secretly an OB/GYN with a hidden fertility mission) as they navigate zero-gravity complications, danger, and a secret pregnancy. Heo Nam-jun plays Lee Seung-joon, a space scientist who is specifically in charge of taking care of the mice on the zero-gravity space station.
South Korean horror thriller Sweet Home is adapted from a popular webtoon, Sweet Home, and it tells the story of residents of the Green Home apartment complex facing a mysterious apocalypse when they have to fight for survival and ordinary humans turn into terrifying monsters. In seasons 2 and 3, Heo Nam Jun plays the role of Kang Seok Chan, a tough, highly skilled soldier. He is a staff sergeant and UDT/SEAL operative assigned to the elite Guard Corps.
The romantic-comedy show follows the story of a young, resentful widower and a clever young widow who join forces to marry off the old maids of the Joseon dynasty. Heo Nam Jun plays the role of Jung Soon Goo, the older brother of the female lead. He works as the government inspector and plays a significant role in helping navigate the matchmaking enterprise and resolving central conflicts.
The crime thriller tells the story of two incredibly powerful fathers who become monsters for the sake of their children, blurring the line between justice and criminality. Heo Nam Jun plays the role of Kim Sang Hyuk, Chairman Kim's cold-blooded and violent eldest son.
Set in the 1980s, A Hundred Memories tells the story of friendship between two bus attendants, Yeong Rye and Jong Hee, and their affectionate first love surrounding Jae Pil. Heo Nam Jun plays the role of an aspiring amateur boxer and student from a wealthy family. He is the son of a department store owner. On the surface, his life seems perfectly charmed and privileged. Despite his wealth, he harbours deep emotional wounds due to a troubled family dynamic. He struggles to express his feelings and has an estranged relationship with his father.
When the Phone Rings tells the story of a rising politician and his mute wife's tense marriage, which begins to unravel after a call from a kidnapper turns their lives upside down. Heo Nam Jun plays the role of Ji Sang Woo, a warm-hearted psychiatrist and YouTuber who specialises in analysing unsolved cases.
Set in 1987 in Seoul, Youngro, a female university student, treats the bleeding Suho, a student attending a prestigious university, who one day jumps into a women's university dormitory despite the dangerous situation. Heo Nam-jun plays Oh Gwang-tae, a university student and close friend of the male lead, Lim Soo-ho. He is known to have a crush on Seol-hui, one of the female dorm residents.