/A Hundred Memories to Snowdrop: 7 Must-watch k-dramas of Heo Nam Jun

Set in the 1980s, A Hundred Memories tells the story of friendship between two bus attendants, Yeong Rye and Jong Hee, and their affectionate first love surrounding Jae Pil. Heo Nam Jun plays the role of an aspiring amateur boxer and student from a wealthy family. He is the son of a department store owner. On the surface, his life seems perfectly charmed and privileged. Despite his wealth, he harbours deep emotional wounds due to a troubled family dynamic. He struggles to express his feelings and has an estranged relationship with his father.