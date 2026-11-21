Rishabh Pant created history on Saturday (Nov 21) by becoming the first designated wicketkeeper-batter to score 3,000 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC). The 29-year-old reached the milestone during the third session on Day 3 of the first India vs New Zealand Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington. He needed 52 runs to enter the 3,000-run club and achieved the feat in just 55 balls.

The left-handed batter was on 48 off 54 deliveries when he hit a boundary to complete the milestone. He remained unbeaten on 55 off 62 balls at stumps on Day 3.

Wicketkeeper-batters with most runs in WTC

Player Team Time Span M I R BS Avg 100 50 Rishabh Pant India 2019-2026 43* 75* 3003* 146 42.9 6 19 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 2019-2026 43 75 2553 171* 37.54 3 13 Alex Carey Australia 2021-2026 53 82 2544 156 34.84 3 14 Litton Das Bangladesh 2019-2026 32 57 2075 141 38.42 5 10 Jamie Smith England 2024-2026 24 42 1545 184* 39.61 2 10

With this achievement, Pant also became the second Indian player after Shubman Gill to score 3,000 runs in the WTC. Gill reached the landmark earlier on the same day, scoring 98 off 146 balls. He needed 83 runs in the first Test to complete the milestone.

Before reaching 3,000 WTC runs, Pant also crossed the 2,000-run mark in away matches. He is the first and only Indian batter to achieve this feat in the WTC.

Indian batters with most runs in away WTC matches