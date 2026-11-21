Indian captain Shubman Gill endured heartbreak just at the stroke of stumps on Day 3 as he was bowled for 98 off Jacob Duffy’s reverse-swinging delivery. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 55 as India took a 118-run lead in the series opener at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Opener KL Rahul struck his 13th Test hundred, and in the process, also became the first Indian opener to hit a hundred in SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.



Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal began Day 3 cautiously without losing a wicket inside the first session. While Padikkal completed his first Test fifty in New Zealand, Rahul slammed a magnificent hundred in the first innings, helping India sit in the driver’s seat. As Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a well-deserved Test ton by 15 runs, Padikkal also fell shy by 20 after Kyle Jamieson broke the top of his off stump for 80.

Captain Gill joined Rahul in the middle, as the pair began scoring runs for fun. While Rahul looked like scoring freely since completing his first Test hundred in New Zealand, Gill never looked out of touch. Even though a few close calls kept the Kiwis in the game, the two maintained a brisk run rate.



Nathan Smith then provided New Zealand with a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Rahul for 136.

Pant and Gill take game away from NZ

Joined by Rishabh Pant, who made his comeback after recovering from a side strain during the Irani Cup final, the aggressive batting pair further pushed New Zealand onto the back foot. Just when Gill looked like inching closer to the three-digit mark, Pant accelerated and completed a stunning fifty. Their 100-run stand for the fourth wicket saw India take an 118-run lead, but just before stumps on Day 3, Duffy’s incoming delivery broke Gill’s stumps as he was dismissed for 98.



Seamer Anshul Kamboj, who walked in as the nightwatchman, also suffered a scare on the last ball of the day, only for the DRS to save him.

