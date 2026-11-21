The BCCI Women’s Selection Committee has announced India’s 15-member U19 squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against England, scheduled to be played in Vadodara and Surat from Nov 26 to Dec 6. Bhavika Ahire has been named captain and will also handle wicketkeeping duties. Anaadi Tagde will serve as her deputy, while Shreya S Chawan is the other wicketkeeper in the squad.

WPL youngsters Uma Kashvi and Deeya Yadav have also made it to the squad and will now aim to use their league experience to make a mark at the international level. Their selection shows how the WPL is helping young domestic players gain recognition and move closer to representing India.

The series will be an important preparation for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027, which will take place in January.

The opening two matches will be played in Vadodara on Nov 26 and 28. The teams will then travel to Surat for the final three games, scheduled for Dec 1, 3 and 6.

The first, third and fourth T20 matches will begin at 6 PM IST, while the second and fifth games will start at 1 PM IST.

India U19 squad: Bhavika Ahire (C/WK), Ira Jadhav, Nidhi Mahto, Purva Siwach, Mehek Narwase, Maitri Maniar, Ishwari Awsare, Deeya Yadav, Shreya S Chawan (WK), Samaira Raghav, Kumari Palak, Uma Kashvi, Achsah Parmar, Anaadi Tagde (VC) and Palak Singh

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