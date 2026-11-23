The US Army is planning to conduct two detonations at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant to destroy 68 barrels of approximately 9,700 pounds of lead azide, a highly volatile substance used to set off triggers in many munitions. The detonations will be made “inside earth-covered magazines made of concrete, and surrounded by two-story-high sand barriers.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, which issued permission for the detonation, "recrystallisation of the stored lead azide has increased the material's sensitivity to friction and shock, and disturbing the containers of lead azide could create an unacceptable risk of unintentional detonation." The Army said that packing and transporting it risks accidental detonation, so detonating it in place will be the responsible decision.

“The controlled detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is now scheduled on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 to allow for optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced,” said US army in a statement. The Army wants to move ahead with the detonation, despite a stay order from the court.

Army Secretary Adam Telle said that the Lead Azide has to be detonated before a forecasted temperature drop, which could make the substance more unstable. The infromation of detonation was announced to public just two day before the scheduled date on friday November 20. Since then it has been postponed twice, after a Federal Judge ordered to postpone the explosion till Monday.

The Army found in March that barrels of lead azide stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown had degraded and begun to crystallise. That made the material highly sensitive to friction and shock, so it could detonate on its own without warning.

The plan is two rapid, controlled detonations of 68 barrels, about 9,500 to 9,700 pounds in total, now set for Wednesday, Nov 25. To limit the spread of lead, the Army is using earthworks, soil wetting, and a water mist so most of the heavy metal stays at the site. Air sampling will run before, during, and after the blast. The Army must publish an updated plume map within six hours of the detonation and clean up any contamination above regulatory limits. Residents near the plant are being asked to evacuate or shelter indoors.

Residents, environmental and health activists, and Iowa health officials have decried the detonation of the lead-rich explosive material, citing scant public notice and potential environmental and health harms.