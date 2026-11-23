Delta Air Lines said Sunday that a flight-operations system that had caused delays across its network was working normally again, after a disruption that hit the start of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

“Automation for departing flight weight and balance calculations is working,” said Delta in an update, while apologising to customers affected by the disruption.

More than 1,600 Delta flights nationwide were delayed Sunday because of an outage in one of the airline's weight and balance systems. Delta said later in the afternoon that the systems were back to normal and that the outage was not the result of a hack. About 49% of the day's flights were delayed more than 15 minutes.

Around 5,000 Delta and Delta Connection flights were scheduled for Sunday. According to Delta 70% of the outgaes were tied to an automation issue, and rest were caused due to weather.

The system calculates how aircraft are loaded before departure. With it down, crews had to rely on manual procedures to prepare planes for takeoff. Departures at Delta's Atlanta hub were briefly halted, and the ground stop later became a ground delay program before both restrictions were lifted. At LaGuardia, 42 Delta flights bound for the airport were diverted elsewhere, according to Cirium.

The FAA said the delays were unrelated to air traffic control systems. Delta said it was rebooking customers on the next best itinerary and providing meals and hotel rooms where necessary.

“Delta is working to resolve issues with the airline’s weight and balance automation system. These delays are not related to any FAA air traffic systems,” the FAA said in a statement posted on social media.