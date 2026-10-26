/Amber alert issued for 6-year-old boy abducted from US' California

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert in the city for a 6-year-old boy reportedly kidnapped from Westminster. In response, officials sought the public’s help in finding the child and the suspect. Authorities released the descriptions of the boy and the suspect, along with details of the involved vehicle.



The official became active as the case drew attention to the search for the missing child. They asked the public to inform law enforcement immediately if anyone spots the boy, the suspect or the vehicle. The emergency alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Westminster Police Department.



The alert highlighted that the boy, identified as Joseph Garcia, was abducted from Westminster, California, at nearly 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. Following the information, an Amber Alert was issued early Monday, October 26, seeking the public's help to locate the missing child and the suspect. The alert laid out key identifying information about Joseph and the suspect, covering their physical descriptions, clothing and the vehicle in which the suspect was last seen.

The missing boy

According to the Amber Alert, Joseph Garcia is a 6-year-old Hispanic boy, standing roughly 3 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he was reportedly abducted, he was wearing a beige shirt, blue shorts and black shoes. These details were made public to help people identify him on sight.



The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Frank Ramirez, a Hispanic man described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt and shorts. His name, age and description were included in the alert to aid the search effort.