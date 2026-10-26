/Nicki Minaj as next White House Press Secretary? Rapper sparks speculation after sharing inside glimpse of Air Force One

Is rapper Nicki Minaj the next White House press secretary? Her recent outing to Michigan with the US President, Donald Trump, in Air Force One prompted White House communications director Steven Cheung to jokingly remark, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

White House communications director Steven Cheung on Sunday jokingly suggested that rapper Nicki Minaj could become the next White House press secretary after she accompanied US President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One to Michigan.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” Cheung wrote on X, sharing a video of the rapper. The remark came days after Katie Zachariah resigned from the position just five days into the job.

The White House official channel joined in with an emoji but no comments, further adding to the rumour mill.

Minaj has been a vocal Trump Supporter for a long time. On Sunday, she was seen walking alongside the president as they stepped out of Air Force One at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Dressed in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit, the “Super Bass” singer joined Trump for a rally in Michigan, marking another public appearance alongside the Republican president.

Nicki Minaj shares inside glimpse of Air Force One

The rapper took to her social media to share a short clip with the caption "#AirForceOneBARBIE ✈️"

She later shared another video, giving a brief and rare glimpse of the insides of the aircraft.

While addressing the audience at the rally, Minaj praised Trump and said, “He represents resilience. You know, so many people, um, were maybe giving up a little bit, a little bit hopeless. And since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country and um he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children. So, let's make some noise for this great man. I love him so much.”

Minaj added, “We need this place to lead in the movement, right? And we're not going to give up because we want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of.”

“We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right? We don't want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone. Leave them out of it. Right? So, President Trump, it is an honour to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever," she said.

'One hell of a beautifull a**’

Trump meanwhile talked about the rapper’s body and said, “By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before – Nicki Minaj.” Trump said, prompting celebratory woos from the crowd. “That’s hard to miss. That – stand up! That’s hard to miss.” Trump’s remark drew sharp criticism on social media.